New Delhi: Delhi Trafic Police on Monday issued an advisory for commuters, in view of the Congress protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and "vendetta politics" against Rahul Gandhi. The party is also protesting against Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Gandhi is set to appear before the agency for the fourth time today.

In a bid to keep the vehicular movement running smoothly across the national capital, Delhi Police took to Twitter and issued a fresh advisory. In a series of tweets on Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police informed commuters about road closures. Due to special traffic arrangements, inward movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road, it said.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," it added.

The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

The Congress, which has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies, has announced that it will hold peaceful protests on Monday against Gandhi’s questioning by the ED.