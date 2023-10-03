Delhi Police Raid Homes Of NewsClick Journalists Amid China Funding Row; Several Questioned, Phones, Laptops Seized

Police recovered the dump data of laptops and mobile phones of some journalists of NewsClick. The Special Cell has registered a new case and started investigation, officials said.

New Delhi: The homes of several journalists associated with NewsClick were searched today in connection with a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case. According to reports, police raided homes of several journalists, including Prabir Purkayastha, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Bhasha Singh, Aditi Nigam, Bappa Sinha and Urmilesh.

Police recovered the dump data of laptops and mobile phones of some journalists of NewsClick. The Special Cell has registered a new case and started investigation, officials said. Abhisar Sharma, a senior journalist, wrote on X, “Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and phone.”

The searches today were conducted by officers from the Special Cell of Delhi Police at around two dozen locations in Delhi-NCR. No arrests have been made so far, but sources said some journalists have been taken to police stations for questioning.

Earlier on August 22, the Delhi High Court issued notice to news portal NewsClick’s Editor in Chief Prabir Purkayastha on a plea filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EoW), seeking direction to vacate its interim order asking the probe agency not to take any coercive action against the news site.

The high court, on July 7, 2021, passed an order directing that Prabir Purkayastha shall not be arrested, adding, however, that he will have to cooperate with the investigation as and when required by the investigating officer.

The bench of Justice Saurabh Benrajee sought a response from Purkayastha in the matter.

According to the EOW FIR, a case was registered under IPC sections 406, 420 and 120-B and an investigation was launched. During the probe, the sleuths gathered evidence indicating criminal acts.

The FIR states that the accused persons, in conspiracy with their accomplices based abroad, devised a deceitful scheme to obtain and receive funds for undertaking activities as per instructions received from their foreign-based benefactors, by disguising the funds received as Foreign Direct Investment.

After seeking protection from arrest the petitioner Prabir Purkayastha joined the investigation and he merely provided the balance sheets of PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. for the financial year 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020 but failed to provide closures of the balance sheets to check their source of revenue, expenditures, end use of funds FDI, and fund/revenue from foreign entities stated EOW.

Earlier, the ED also moved the Delhi High Court against Newsclick and its editor-in-chief through a fresh application stating that it was a case of grave criminal conspiracy for paid news.

The agency, in February 2021, raided the premises of NewsClick and the residences of its editors in connection with a case of alleged money laundering and conducted search and seizure operations. Its case related to alleged foreign funding is based on an FIR registered by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing

