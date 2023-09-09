Delhi Police Receive Bomb Call Near Jama Masjid Amid Ongoing G20 Summit

Delhi Police received a call in connection to a bomb found in the area of Jama Masjid, Old Delhi.

A view of the Jama Masjid. (ANI Photo)

Bomb Call Near Jama Masjid: At a time when Delhi is hosting the esteemed G20 Summit with the entire national capital under a thick security cover, the Delhi Police on Friday received a call in connection to a bomb found in the area of Jama Masjid, Old Delhi. Soon after, the local police, along with the dog squad and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), reached the spot.

Trending Now

After further investigation, the police found that nothing was suspicious. A child saw an abandoned bag and informed the police, claiming that it may contain a bomb.

You may like to read

New Delhi On High Alert

Notably, Delhi Police is on high alert, and any kind of disobedience of the law by citizens is expected to be addressed with strict action. India’s elite National Security Guard’s (NSG’s) K9 sniffer dog squad members with the force’s bomb disposal units are part of intensified security arrangements among other security establishments deployed at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Indian Army’s bomb disposal squads are manned by personnel from a corps of engineers who have expertise in dealing with explosives. The counter-drone systems are also part of the Indian Army security teams deployed for the summit.

Detailed Traffic Advisory Issued By Delhi Traffic Police

In view of the G20 Summit, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for guiding commuters during the meet. Alternative routes and modes of transport have been suggested for seamless connectivity throughout Delhi.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year with the theme — ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

India is hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi today (September 9) and tomorrow (September 10) at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are in the national capital to attend the G20 conclave.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES