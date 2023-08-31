Home

Delhi Police Releases CCTV Footage Of Accused Painting Pro-Khalistani Graffiti At Metro Stations; 2 Detained

A CCTV footage of the accused painting the walls of Delhi Metro station with 'pro-Khalistani' slogans and graffiti was released.

A man seen defacing the walls of a Delhi Metro station. (Photo: Video Grab: ANI)

New Delhi: Two people have been apprehended for allegedly defacing the walls of several Delhi Metro stations with ‘pro-Khalistani’ graffiti and slogans.

Delhi Police on Thursday released the CCTV footage of the accused painting the walls of a metro station with pro-Khalistani slogans.

