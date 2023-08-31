Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Police Releases CCTV Footage Of Accused Painting Pro-Khalistani Graffiti At Metro Stations; 2 Detained
A CCTV footage of the accused painting the walls of Delhi Metro station with 'pro-Khalistani' slogans and graffiti was released.
New Delhi: Two people have been apprehended for allegedly defacing the walls of several Delhi Metro stations with ‘pro-Khalistani’ graffiti and slogans.
Delhi Police on Thursday released the CCTV footage of the accused painting the walls of a metro station with pro-Khalistani slogans.
