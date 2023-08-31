Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Police Releases CCTV Footage Of Accused Painting Pro-Khalistani Graffiti At Metro Stations; 2 Detained

Delhi Police Releases CCTV Footage Of Accused Painting Pro-Khalistani Graffiti At Metro Stations; 2 Detained

A CCTV footage of the accused painting the walls of Delhi Metro station with 'pro-Khalistani' slogans and graffiti was released.

Published: August 31, 2023 12:24 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Delhi Police Releases CCTV Footage Of Accused Painting Pro-Khalistani Graffiti At Metro Stations; 2 Detained
A man seen defacing the walls of a Delhi Metro station. (Photo: Video Grab: ANI)

New Delhi: Two people have been apprehended for allegedly defacing the walls of several Delhi Metro stations with ‘pro-Khalistani’ graffiti and slogans.

Trending Now

Delhi Police on Thursday released the CCTV footage of the accused painting the walls of a metro station with pro-Khalistani slogans.

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.