New Delhi: After a year of not using breathalyser tests to check alcohol levels of drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Police has started the practice again. More than 90 people were prosecuted for drunk driving by Delhi Police over the weekend who were checked using the breathalyser test.

"We had to stop testing people for alcohol levels when COVID broke out because this required being in close contact with the driver. Now since COVID cases have reduced and people are out to enjoy, it is important to keep a check," said Special Commissioner of Police Muktesh Chander.

“We will use disposal pipes for breathalyzers with a new one being used every time,” Chander added.

A senior traffic police officer said that since people had started their outings, parties and dining, it was their duty to prevent people from driving in an intoxicated state.

Another police officer said, “The crowd is back at the bars and pubs mainly because cases have gone down, so we thought of checking people for drunk-driving in the city. All COVID safety precautions are being taken. All officers at the checkpoints have been asked to keep an adequate number of breath analyser pipes, hand sanitisers and masks.”

(With inputs from ANI)