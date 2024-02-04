Delhi Police Serving BJP’s ‘Political’ Notices Like ‘Delivery Boys’: AAP Leader Jasmine Shah

AAP leader Jasmine Shah Sunday mocked the Delhi Police, dubbing them "delivery boys" who are delivery "political notices" of the BJP to opposition leaders.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi addresses a press conference with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah regarding the notice issued to her and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the party's allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of poaching AAP MLAs, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi News: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah Sunday took potshots at the Delhi Police, likening the cops to “delivery boys” serving “political notices” at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP leader said he “sympathizes” with the police officials as they are being “forced” to serve BJP’s notices like “delivery boys”.

‘Delivery boys’

Delhi Crime Branch sleuths arrived at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday to serve a notice on Delhi Education Minister over AAP’s accusations that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs through hefty monetary inducements as part of ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’.

“Yesterday, a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch came to the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The notice does not include anything about an FIR, it is not a summon or a preliminary inquiry, and there is no mention of any section of the IPC or CrPC. This is just a letter on a white paper,” Shah said.

“Why did the crime branch officer want to hand over the notice to the CM only, without any legal basis?,” the AAP leader asked.

It hurts that a senior officer of the Crime Branch was made to dance for five hours on the road. Just like delivery boys, postmen who give letters. This senior official was made to do that,” Jasmine Shah told reporters.

BJP trying to ‘poach’ AAP MLAs: Atishi

Earlier today, the Delhi Police also served a notice on AAP leader and minister Atishi over the MLA poaching allegations, asking her to respond within three days. The Delhi minister had claimed that the BJP approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in an attempt to sway them to join the saffron brigade and topple the Kejriwal dispensation.

Operation Lotus 2.0

“BJP has launched ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’ and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. As many as 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP and have been told that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon after which rift and disunity will consume the party. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs and they are planning to use them to topple our government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crore each,” Atishi claimed.

“They unleashed ‘Operation Lotus’ to come to power through the back door in states where they were not democratically elected. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples,” the AAP leader alleged.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Kejriwal on Sunday accused the city police of resorting to a ‘drama’ at the behest of their ‘political masters’ instead of curbing the rising crime wave in the Capital.

(With ANI inputs)

