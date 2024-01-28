Home

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory For Beating Retreat Ceremony Issued; Check Diversions, Routes To Avoid

Ahead of the Beating Retreat Ceremony on Monday, January 29, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the residents. Check diversions and routes to avoid...

Delhi Traffic Advisory (Representative Image)

New Delhi: India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on January 26 with a grand Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, which is an annual feature and way of celebrating Republic Day. The parade was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet Ministers and other dignitaries of the country; the Republic Day Parade 2024 Chief Guest was Emmanuel Macron, President of France. The Republic Day celebrations that begin with the Parade, formally end with the Beating Retreat Ceremony. Ahead of the Beating Retreat Ceremony in New Delhi on January 29, Monday, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. Check the diversions announced and the routes commuters must avoid in Delhi on Monday…

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For January 29

As mentioned earlier, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday, January 29 as on this very day, the Republic Day celebrations will come to an end with the Beating Retreat Ceremony. According to this advisory issued on Friday, there will be traffic restrictions in the city from 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM on Monday and that Vijay Chowk will remain completely shut for traffic.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions, Routes To Avoid

If you are in Delhi on Monday and have to travel for work or any other reason, take note of the traffic restrictions, diversions and alternative routes for January 29… As said before, Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic and there will be traffic restrictions on Kartavya Path between the Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ Hexagon. Alternative routes advised by the Delhi Police include Ring Road, Aurbindo Road, Ridge Road, Minto Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Mark, Madrasa T-Point, Lodihi Road and Rani Jhansi Road. Those coming to see the Republic Day Illumination at Vijay Chowk, between Rafi Marg and ‘C’ Hexagon, parking will be available after 7:00 PM. From 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM, buses will also be diverted from their regular routes so that the vehicles of the invitees and spectators can be facilitated without much traffic congestion near the venue and India Gate.

The advisory has specially requested the general public and motorists to maintain road discipline and follow traffic rules. Commuters have also been advised to plan their journey in advance and keep checking the social media pages of Delhi Police for all latest updates.

