P20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, See Routes To Avoid

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the P20 Summit which is being held at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka, from today. Check routes you must avoid..

New Delhi: After the G20 Summit, India is ready to host the P20 Summit 2023 from October 12 to October 14, 2023 at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka. These sessions will bring together G-20 members and guest countries for wide-ranging discussions on “how Parliaments can effectively advance the objectives of the P-20”. Ahead of the P20 Summit, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory and has mentioned routes where traffic will be regulated and people if possible, can avoid them. Apart from mentioning the routes, Delhi Police has also given some guidelines for the people to follow..

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of P20 Summit

“Speakers and Parliamentary Representatives of about 27 counties are participating in the P-20 Summit. Accommodation for all the visiting guests and dignitaries have been arranged at different hotels. These delegates will go to Yashobhoomi for the Summit,” a Senior traffic official said. The routes where traffic movement on all three days will be regulated between 7 am and 10 pm are-

Akbar Road Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan flyover Mehram Nagar area near the Airport Palam flyover and Dulsiras Chowk

Guidelines Issued For Delhi Residents

The senior official has also issued a few guidelines “Commuters are advised to use public transport to avoid any inconvenience. Commuters going to railway stations, hospitals and ISBT should leave with sufficient time to avoid any delays on their route,” the official further said.

P20 Summit In New Delhi

Addressing a press briefing, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla informed that apart from G-20 countries, 10 other countries and international organizations will participate in the Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretaries General including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, 01 Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation. Shri Birla added that the President of the Pan African Parliament will be participating in the P-20 Summit in India for the first time. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Birla informed that with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India aims to provide consensus-based solutions to complex global issues towards a more inclusive, peaceful and equitable world. Shri Birla informed that four high-level sessions will be organized during the P-20 Summit:

Accelerating SDGs Sustainable Energy Transition Women-led Development Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platform

