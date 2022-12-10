Top Recommended Stories
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Religious Procession Today. Check Routes To Avoid
Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued advisory in view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession in the city.
New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued advisory in view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession in the city. According to nthe advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been for the religious to avoid heavy traffic. The procession of Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir will start from Dharam Pura area in Chandni Chowk at 9:30 am and will end at 5 pm.
The route of the procession is also follows: Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) – Gali Guliyan – Dariba Kalan -Fountain chowk – Ghnata Ghar – Fatehpuri – Khari Baoli – Qutab Road-Sadar Bazar – Bara Totti Chowk – Shri Digamber Jain Mandir (Pahari Dhiraj).
“In view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Please plan your commute accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.
Traffic diversions
- Khari Baoli Road
- Church Mission Road
- SPM Marg
- Naya Bazar Road
- Hare Ram Road
- Qutab Road
- Maharaja Aggrasen Marg
- Bara Hindu Rao Marg
- Sadar Thana Marg
Traffic restrictions: Roads to avoid
- Main Chandni Chowk
- Dariba Kalan Road
- HC Sen Road
- Nai Sarak Road
- Khari Baoli Road
- Qutab Road
- Sadar Thana Road
- Bara Hindu Rao Marg
