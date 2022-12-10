Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Religious Procession Today. Check Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued advisory in view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession in the city. According to nthe advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been for the religious to avoid heavy traffic. The procession of Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir will start from Dharam Pura area in Chandni Chowk at 9:30 am and will end at 5 pm.

The route of the procession is also follows: Shri Digamber Jain Naya Mandir (Dharam Pura, Chandni Chowk) – Gali Guliyan – Dariba Kalan -Fountain chowk – Ghnata Ghar – Fatehpuri – Khari Baoli – Qutab Road-Sadar Bazar – Bara Totti Chowk – Shri Digamber Jain Mandir (Pahari Dhiraj).

“In view of Shree Digamber Jain Etihasic Pauhbadi Dooj procession, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Please plan your commute accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Traffic diversions

Khari Baoli Road

Church Mission Road

SPM Marg

Naya Bazar Road

Hare Ram Road

Qutab Road

Maharaja Aggrasen Marg

Bara Hindu Rao Marg

Sadar Thana Marg

Traffic restrictions: Roads to avoid

Main Chandni Chowk

Dariba Kalan Road

HC Sen Road

Nai Sarak Road

Khari Baoli Road

Qutab Road

Sadar Thana Road

Bara Hindu Rao Marg