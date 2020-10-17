New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha on Saturday announced that the Delhi government has instructed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to impose a fine of Rs 1 crore against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for burning garbage in the open. Also Read - Domestic Flights Update: Now Take Flights To Mangalore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kangra - Read On

Chaddha said, “Even a fine of Rs 1 crore is less. We are going to recover this money anyhow. We will attach their account if needed. It (open burning of garbage) is criminal.” Also Read - Will CBSE Board Exams 2021 be Postponed Due to COVID-19? Read Latest Updates

While announcing the fine imposition the AAP spokesperson also called the BJP-ruled Delhi civic bodies “most corrupt”. Reacting to this, NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash has said that they have filed a police complaint against the AAP for trying to defame the BJP. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Pollution News: SC Appoints Ex-judge Madan Lokur as One-man Panel to Monitor Stubble Burning

Prakash said, “The local MLA and the MP, both are from the Aam Aadmi Party. They intentionally burn garbage in the area and defame us.”

This comes a day after Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai issued directions for imposition of Rs 1 crore fine on NDMC for not taking action against garbage burning in Kirari village in northwest Delhi.

“The Delhi government is taking strict action regarding the quality of air pollution in Delhi. The MCD has set a full fire here and no one has come since the morning. This is a serious situation and a penalty of Rs 1 crore is going to be imposed on North MCD,” Rai said.

“Today, we came here for a surprise inspection in Kirari, next to Pratap Vihar. We are seeing how the rules of the environment are being flouted. Garbage is spread over a large area. There is a fire. Smoke is arising due to which the whole environment is being contaminated. This litter is being burnt since morning,” Rai added.

Rai said, “The rules of environmental protection are being flouted and such negligence will not be tolerated. We will impose a heavy penalty on the MCD to check such negligence.”

“We will continue surprise inspections in the same way. The Delhi government will continue to work for the benefit of the people,” he added.

(With ANI Inputs)