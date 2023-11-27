Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Be In ‘Severe’ Category, Gopal Rai Says Situation Likely To Improve In 2-3 Days

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed hope that the air quality would continue to improve for the next two days owing to an increase in wind speed and probability of rain.

Air pollution in the National Capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recording of 393.

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘Severe’ category, the latest update from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed on Monday. In the similar manner, a thick layer of haze was observed over Signature Bridge and surrounding areas on Sunday morning. Drone visuals showed a layer of haze over Signature Bridge and surrounding areas in Delhi this morning.

Air Quality in Very Poor Category on Sunday

The air pollution in the National Capital continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recording of 393. As per the official data recorded at 7:00 am on Sunday, an AQI of 433 was recorded at Anand Vihar and 434 at Ashok Vihar. Similarly, the AQI at Bawana stood at 437, while Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 450, all falling into the severe category.

#WATCH | The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'Severe' category as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). (Visuals from the Sarai Kale Khan area, shot at 08:15 am today) pic.twitter.com/Iy6ToJeiWa — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

The AQI at the ITO in Delhi was recorded at 382 (very poor), while the IGI airport logged an AQI of 360 (very poor).

Category of Air Quality

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered ‘good’, 100 to 200 ‘moderate’, 200 to 300 ‘poor’, 300 to 400 ‘very poor’ and from 400 to 500 or above ‘severe’.Following a significant improvement in the overall AQI in the national capital last week, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.

Amid these developments, various restrictions under stages 1 to 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), however, remained in place.

Air Quality To Improve In 2-3 Days

In the meantime, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed hope that the air quality would continue to improve for the next two days owing to an increase in wind speed and probability of rain.

“In the last two to three days there was a rise in pollution but today we have come out of the ‘severe category’. It is predicted that from today the wind speed will increase, and there is a probability of rain also. The improvement in air quality, which is being noticed from today will continue to rise and in the next two days, air quality will improve,” he said.

The Environment Minister further said on Saturday there have been only 29 incidents of stubble burning.

“Supreme Court had given directions regarding actions to be taken on the ground level for a reduction in Delhi air pollution. The government is working on it with full force. I would also like to tell the people of Delhi that the pollution in north India as of today includes very few incidents of stubble burning…Now, pollution is rising in the north NCR area due to local pollution sources. I would like to urge that the manner in which GRAP III has been strictly implemented in Delhi, there should be regular monitoring in NCR too,” Gopal Rai added.

Rai further said that biomass burning was also contributing to local pollution. “The contribution of biomass burning is visible because the current pollution is due to local sources. It is coming from NCR to Delhi. I think we have to make a collective effort and the changes in the weather are also providing a scope for improvement in the air quality,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.