Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category; These Areas Record ‘Very Poor’, GRAP Stage 2 Kicks In

Delhi's air quality has started worsening further and has fallen to ‘poor’ category today with 266 AQI.

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category. | Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: Overall air quality in the national capital has started deteriorating and has fallen to ‘Poor’ category on Sunday with 266 Air Quality Index (AQI), as per SAFAR-India. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle towards night for Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperature in Delhi is expected between 32 and 17 degrees Celsius today. The Centre-led panel for air quality management has implemented the 11-point action plan in the National Capital Region (NCR), as outlined in Graded Response Action Plan’s Stage-II, in view of the deteriorating air quality

#WATCH | Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 266, in the ‘Poor’ category as per SAFAR-India. Visuals from Delhi’s Chhatarpur area pic.twitter.com/7pinLPJ6Bs — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality

Returning to the air quality levels, the AQI in the national capital has shifted from the ‘moderate’ category to the ‘poor’ category. According to the AQI scale, air quality ratings range from “good” (0-50), “satisfactory” (51-100), “moderate” (101-200), “poor” (201-300), “very poor” (301-400), to “severe” (401-450).

Delhi Pollution: AQI In Different Areas

According to SAFAR, the AQI at Delhi Airport (T3) reached 273, while IIT Delhi recorded 228, and Noida had an AQI of 290. Some areas, such as Delhi University and Dhirpur, recorded ‘very poor’ air quality with AQI at 316 and 342, respectively. Additionally, SAFAR reported ‘moderate’ air quality in certain areas, with Pusa, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, and Gurugram registering AQI values of 200, 173, 132, and 152, respectively.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), many areas in the national capital experienced ‘very poor’ air quality. Anand Vihar had an AQI of 345, Dwarka Sector-8 recorded 313 AQI, Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 303, RK Puram recorded 302 AQI, and Wazirpur registered an AQI of 320, all falling into the ‘very poor’ category.

According to CPCB data at 7:30 AM, Burari recorded an AQI of 264, Narela at 274, and Rohini at 287, all categorized as ‘poor.’

Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage 2 Enforced

To prevent further deterioration of air quality in the Delhi NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee decided to implement an 11-point action plan, following Stage-II of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). In these changes under GRAP II, the government has started measures such as increasing parking fees to discourage the use of personal vehicles, and enhancing the frequency of CNG/Electric buses and metros.

people are encouraged to use public transportation, minimize the use of personal vehicles, employ technology to find less congested routes, even if they are slightly longer, and adhere to recommended intervals for replacing air filters in their vehicles.

Activities that generate dust during the months from October to January should be avoided, as should open burning of solid waste and biomass. GRAP classifies actions into four stages: Stage I – ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II – ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III – ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450).

