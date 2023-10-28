Home

Delhi’s Air Quality ‘Poor’ For Sixth Day In Row; Likely To Worsen During The Day

Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday, with an air quality index (AQI) recorded at 286. It is expected to deteriorate to the 'very poor' category due to a drop in temperature and slow wind speed.

Delhi’s Air Quality ‘Poor’ For Sixth Day In Row; Likely To Worsen During The Day. | Photo: ANI

Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, with an air quality index (AQI) recorded at 286, as per the latest data from SAFAR-India. This marks the sixth consecutive day in which air quality has been in the ‘Poor’ category, and as winter approaches, it is anticipated that the AQI will further decline. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida and Gurugram reported ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ air quality categories, respectively. On Friday, the overall air quality in NCR cities was categorized as ‘Poor,’ with Delhi at 261, Noida at 220, and Gurugram at 224.

As per the latest data from SAFAR-India, the overall air quality in Delhi is in the ‘Poor’ category with an AQI of 286. The air quality in Noida is also in the ‘Poor’ category with an AQI of 255.

While the air quality in Gurugram is in the ‘moderate’ category with an AQI of 200. pic.twitter.com/j7UfBVtcJ0 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023



Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Likely To Dip To ‘Very Poor’ Category

As per Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is expected to worsen during the day and dip to ‘very poor’ category. This is likely to happen due to slow wind speed and a drop in temperatures, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Air Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality of Delhi stood at 293 (around 8 am) – a deterioration from 286 recorded at 6.30 am on Saturday.

The air quality in several areas across Delhi has already dropped to the ‘very poor’ category. As per real-time CPCB data, the AQI at 8 am in Anand Vihar was at 358, in Bawana at 331, in Burari at 337, in Dwarka at 331, in Jahangirpuri at 361, in Mundka at 361, in Punjabi Bagh at 331, and in Nehru Nagar at 333, among other monitoring stations.

Delhi Air Pollution: Weather Condition, Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP In Action

The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented to reduce air pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) includes a framework of directives and actions aimed at mitigating air pollution within the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, encompassing Delhi and its neighbouring areas. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Environment, the second phase of GRAP will entail several measures in Delhi NCR, including a prohibition on the use of coal and wood-burning stoves, an upsurge in the frequency of CNG and electric buses, routine road cleaning, and the application of water to control dust, as well as the deployment of traffic police personnel to maintain smooth traffic flow, thereby contributing to pollution control.

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a practical tool for measuring air quality conditions in an easily comprehensible manner. It is divided into six AQI categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. An AQI ranging from 201 to 300 falls into the ‘poor’ category and is categorized under Stage 1 restrictions. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor,’ falling under Stage 2. An AQI of 401 to 450 is designated as ‘severe’ and falls under Stage 3.

