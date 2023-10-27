Home

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Remains ‘Poor’ as AQI Reaches 249; These Areas Falls In ‘Very Poor’ Category

Delhi Pollution: The national capital continues to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day with 249 AQI. The overall AQI was 208 in neighbouring Noida, 252 recorded in Gurugram.

New Delhi: As the weather gets colder, the air quality in the national capital has begun to deteriorate. On Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day, registering a value of 249 AQI, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. Given the current situation, any improvements seem unlikely. The national capital’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index stood at 256 at 4 pm on Thursday, showing a further decline from 243 on Wednesday and 220 on Tuesday.

Delhi Air Pollution: Area Wise AQI

According to latest data from SAFAR, the air quality in Delhi University area was recorded at 307 (Very Poor) in the morning hours today, while IIT area stood at 273. In Lodhi Road was recorded at 218 either of which falls in the ‘Poor’ category.

Noida, Gurugram Air Pollution: Overall AQI

The overall air quality of Noida stood at 208 (Poor) while Gurugram recorded 252 AQI which is also (Poor).

Delhi Air Pollution: India Meteorological Department Forecast

The weather department issued a statement on Delhi’s AQI forecasting predominant surface wind is expected from Northwest/Northeast directions in Delhi with wind speed of 04-16 kmph. The morning mist and wind is expected to clear the sky today.

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP In Action

The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented to reduce air pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) includes a framework of directives and actions aimed at mitigating air pollution within the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, encompassing Delhi and its neighboring areas. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Environment, the second phase of GRAP will entail several measures in Delhi NCR, including a prohibition on the use of coal and wood-burning stoves, an upsurge in the frequency of CNG and electric buses, routine road cleaning, and the application of water to control dust, as well as the deployment of traffic police personnel to maintain smooth traffic flow, thereby contributing to pollution control.

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a practical tool for measuring air quality conditions in an easily comprehensible manner. It is divided into six AQI categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. An AQI ranging from 201 to 300 falls into the ‘poor’ category and is categorized under Stage 1 restrictions. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor,’ falling under Stage 2. An AQI of 401 to 450 is designated as ‘severe’ and falls under Stage 3.

