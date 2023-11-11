Home

Rains Bring Respite From Toxic Air In Delhi, But Air Quality Remains Poor; Odd-Even Rule Put On Hold | 10 Key Points

The overall air quality of Delhi remains in ‘Poor’ category even after yesterday's rainfall.

New Delhi: The overall air quality of the national capital remained in the ‘Poor’ category on Saturday, even after yesterday’s rainfall. However, the showers cleared the sky and washed away the toxic smog, providing some relief to residents and resulting in a marginal improvement in air quality. After experiencing a week of choking pollution, Delhi found itself battling for clean air, with levels of harmful particles reaching up to 100 times the safe limit recommended by the World Health Organization. Last Thursday, the city was ranked as the world’s most polluted.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) today in Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, and ITO was recorded at 282, 220, 236, and 263, respectively.

