New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled a 15-point plan to win the fight against air pollution. Kejriwal on Friday asserted that his government would beat pollution this time around with the cooperation of Delhiites. The Chief Minsiter has assigned a team over 1800 for vigilance and action, 521 water sprinklers, over 350 anti smog guns and around 3500 paryavaran mitras for this task.

Delhi government's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be implemented from Saturday. Announcing the 15-point winter action Plan, Kejriwal said, "First, we have tackled the issue of stubble burning. Pusa Institute has developed a bio-decomposer in liquid form, which we are distributing free to Delhi's farmers for spraying on their fields. We have been using this method for the past 2-3 years and it has shown great results."

Delhi Government’s 15-Point Action Plan:

A team of over 1800 for vigilance and action 521 water sprinklers Over 350 anti smog guns 3500 paryavaran mitras Green Delhi app to register complaints Distribution of bio-decomposer to farmers to control stubble burning Preparation of alternative routes to divert heavy traffic Monitoring of pollution hotspots Providing uninterrupted electricity supply Regular inspection construction sites Getting industries to switch to PNG Increasing green cover Promoting e-vehicles Inducting electric and CNG buses Erecting smog towers

Kejriwal requested citizens to download the Green Delhi App to register complaints against garbage burning or vehicle pollution.