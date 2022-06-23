New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday banned the entry of medium and heavy vehicles in Delhi from October 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023, in view of the possibility of an increase in pollution in the coming winter season. On Wednesday, the Kejriwal government had also urged Haryana to allow only BS VI-compliant buses to enter Delhi in order to help it check air pollution in the city.Also Read - By-Elections 2022: Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly Seats Today; All You Need To Know

The letter written by O P Mishra, special commissioner, Transport, on June 15, said that the situation of air pollution in the national capital has attracted the attention of Supreme Court and CAQM (Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi and NCR), both of which have issued directions for effective regulation of air pollution and vehicular pollution.

The Supreme Court, in its order on October 14, 2018, had directed that no motor vehicle conforming to the BS IV emission standard shall be sold or registered in the entire country from April 1, 2020 and only BS VI compliant vehicles are permitted to be sold or registered, the letter said.

“It is important to mention that the public transport in Delhi has been switched completely to CNG, while buses plying from other states to NCT of Delhi continue to use diesel.

“For achieving a tangible result in respect to pollution, efforts of all the stakeholders including the neighbouring states are needed, “Therefore, I seek your support to deal with the problem of Vehicular pollution deploying only BS VI complaint buses destined to Delhi w.e.f 01 10.2022,” it said.