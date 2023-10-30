Home

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’; Mumbai ‘Moderate’ | Details Here

Delhi’s air quality remained in ' very poor' category on monday, with an air quality index (AQI) recorded at 322. Noida and Gurugram also fell to ‘very poor’ category.

New Delhi: On Monday, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor category’ for the second consecutive day, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 322, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) – India. This followed a six-day period of ‘poor’ air quality. Meanwhile, Noida reported an AQI of 324, indicating ‘very poor’ air quality.

Just the day before, Delhi had an AQI of 322, Noida’s AQI was 324, and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 314. Meanwhile, the neighboring cities of Noida and Gurugram also experienced ‘very poor’ air quality with AQI values of 324 and 314, respectively. The previous day, the AQI in the national capital was 309, and the air quality was categorized as ‘very poor.’

Amid concerns regarding air quality, the national capital witnessed coldest night of the season on Saturday, with the minimum temperature plummeting to 14.3°C. This reading was two degrees below the usual average at Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station.

Mumbai’s Air Quality

The air quality in Mumbai maintains its ‘Moderate’ status, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) registering at 128 on Monday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. SAFAR’s recent data shows that the air quality in the Bandra Kurla Complex area is at 144, also within the ‘Moderate’ category.

Delhi Air Pollution: Why The Air Quality Is Deteriorating?

The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, predicted yesterday that the air quality is expected to worsen during the day and dip into ‘very poor’ category. This is happening due to slow wind speed and a drop in temperatures.

Delhi Air Pollution: Weather Condition, Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP In Action

The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented to reduce air pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) includes a framework of directives and actions aimed at mitigating air pollution within the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, encompassing Delhi and its neighbouring areas. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Environment, the second phase of GRAP will entail several measures in Delhi NCR, including a prohibition on the use of coal and wood-burning stoves, an upsurge in the frequency of CNG and electric buses, routine road cleaning, and the application of water to control dust, as well as the deployment of traffic police personnel to maintain smooth traffic flow, thereby contributing to pollution control.

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a practical tool for measuring air quality conditions in an easily comprehensible manner. It is divided into six AQI categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. An AQI ranging from 201 to 300 falls into the ‘poor’ category and is categorized under Stage 1 restrictions. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor,’ falling under Stage 2. An AQI of 401 to 450 is designated as ‘severe’ and falls under Stage 3.

