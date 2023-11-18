Delhi Air Quality Improves, Still Breaths Toxic Air

Home

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital has improved, but the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, with an average AQI of 398. The National Green Tribunal has taken cognizance of the deteriorating air quality and issued a stern directive to Delhi-NCR authorities to implement stringent measures to curb pollution and improve air quality. Notably, Delhi’s air quality has improved a bit after remaining in the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days. The overall AQI of Delhi, recorded at 6 am on Saturday, stood at 398, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

