'Don't Burst Firecrackers': Delhi Environment Minister Urges People On Diwali

‘Don’t Burst Firecrackers’: Delhi Environment Minister Urges People On Diwali

Delhi Environment Minister has appealed people not to burst firecrackers but to celebrate Diwali by lighting earthen lamps.

Delhi Environment Minister has appealed people not to burst firecrackers but to celebrate Diwali by lighting earthen lamps.

New Delhi: Hours before Diwali celebrations, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged residents of the national capital not to burst firecrackers but to celebrate the festival of lights by lighting earthen lamps. “I appeal to people of Delhi and nearby areas of Delhi, Diwali is a festival of diyas. celebrate Diwali in a grand manner by lighting diyas but don’t burst crackers and make it difficult for people to breath because festival is to spread happiness..,” ANI quoted Rai as saying.

Rai’s appeal came after the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, as the impact of Friday’s overnight rains continued to enhance the air quality in Delhi-NCR for the third consecutive day, coinciding with Diwali. The rain and winds swept away the toxic haze from Delhi, but bursting firecrackers on Diwali, even after the ban, might lead to a spike in pollution levels again.

#WATCH | Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says, “…I appeal to people of Delhi and nearby areas of Delhi, Diwali is a festival of diyas, celebrate #Diwali in a grand manner by lighting diyas but don’t burst crackers and make it difficult for people to breath because… pic.twitter.com/93nfsJCbJw — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI In Different Areas

The air quality in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area stood at 266, and in RK Puram, the AQI was 241. The AQI in Punjabi Bagh and ITO remained in the poor category with 233 and 227 AQI, respectively.

Delhi Air Pollution: CPCB Forecast

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) pollution forecast for the next six days, the relief from the air pollution might be temporary, making for rather soggy days when the air quality will deteriorate post-Diwali. As per CPBC, the AQI would reach to “very poor” category on Sunday and further dip to “severe” on November 13.

Notably, in 2023, between November 2 and November 9, the national capital lived through its longest and most severe stretch of air pollution, with the AQI above 390 for a record eight consecutive days. For the six days after November 14, AQI is expected to remain in the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi Air Pollution: Artificial Rain

The Delhi government is gearing up for a round of artificial rain in the city on November 20-21 to alleviate the suffering of residents grappling with a sharp decline in air quality over the past week.

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 4 Regulations

To curb pollution and ensure adherence to anti-pollution measures, police are inspecting trucks carrying non-essential goods at different borders, including the Ghazipur and Tikri borders, as part of the GRAP 4 regulations. Under Delhi’s air pollution control strategy (GRAP Stage IV), only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are permitted to enter the city, excluding those involved in essential services.

Delhi Air Pollution: Health Advisory

Amid the surging air pollution levels, the Delhi health department has released an advisory to address the impact of this environmental concern. The advisory underscores the importance of taking essential measures to safeguard public health, focusing on vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, individuals with underlying medical conditions, children, and the elderly.

Every Third Child in Delhi Asthmatic

The Delhi High Court has expressed its concern over the deteriorating air pollution and stated that it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that the air quality index (AQI) comes down, citing that every third child in the national capital is asthmatic. The court made this statement while assessing different aspects of enhancing Delhi’s greenery, including the process of deconcretizing trees to provide them with more breathing room, eliminating encroachments from the Southern Ridge area, and designating a new forest area for preservation.

Delhi Air Pollution: Reason Behind Deteriorating Air Quality

The air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated in the past week due to dropping temperatures, stagnant winds limiting pollution dispersion, and an increase in post-harvest paddy stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi Air Pollution: Weather Condition, Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

