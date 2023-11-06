Home

News

Delhi Breathes ‘BEST AIR’ In Past 8 Years; Why Is It Still A Gas Chamber?

Delhi Breathes ‘BEST AIR’ In Past 8 Years; Why Is It Still A Gas Chamber?

Delhi is now breathing the 'best' air compared to the past eight years, claimed AAP party.

Delhi Breathes ‘BEST AIR’ In Past 8 Years; Why Is It Still A Gas Chamber?

New Delhi: Amid continuous deteriorating air quality in the national capital, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering in the ‘severe’ category, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Monday that Delhi is now breathing the ‘best’ air compared to the past eight years. AAP’s Chief National Spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, citing data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), asserted that there has been a 50-60 percent reduction in stubble burning in neighboring Punjab. She further highlighted that Punjab, where stubble burning occurs on a large scale, is approximately 500 kms away from the national capital, while Haryana, another state with stubble burning issues, is just 100 kms away.

Trending Now

“…According to CAQM, there is 50-67 per cent reduction in stubbing burning in Punjab. The stubble burning in Punjab is about 500 km away from here and the stubble burning in Haryana is 100 km away..,” Kakkar said.

You may like to read

#WATCH | On Delhi’s pollution, AAP’s Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, “…According to CAQM, there is 50-67 per cent reduction in stubbing burning in Punjab. The stubble burning in Punjab is about 500 km away from here and the stubble burning in Haryana is 100 km… pic.twitter.com/HxCQeDXnii — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023



The AAP spokesperson, referring the data, claimed that the air pollution in the national capital is 31 percent less as compared to previous years.

Ignoring stubble burning incidents in Punjab, she further slammed the Haryana Government, asking that what steps have Manohar Lal Khattar has taken to curb the stubble burning incidents there. “The Haryana Government is mulling to buy 100 EV buses, they didn’t bought the buses but planning to buy. The busses, which are running in the state are BS6 and BS3, are entering Delhi,” she said.

Delhi Pollution:

Delhi has turned into a gas chamber, and the air quality has deteriorated to a ‘critical’ level, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 471, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. Notably, pollution levels in the national capital have remained in the critical category for the past few days, with the overall AQI hovering in the ‘400’ range.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital’s air quality index has increased by 200 points since October 27. Remarkably, the most severe air quality was documented on November 3, surpassing the previous high of 471 recorded on November 12, 2021. The situation has gradually improved due to relatively better wind speeds.

The most severe air quality was registered on November 3, surpassing the previous high of 471 recorded on November 12, 2021. Subsequently, there has been an improvement attributed to relatively better wind speeds. Nevertheless, a dense toxic haze continues to envelop the national capital for the sixth consecutive day. Stay tuned for live air pollution updates in Delhi and the NCR.

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings were as follows: 478 in Bawana, 461 in Dwarka Sector 8, 401 in ITO, 475 in Jahangirpuri, 466 in Mundka, 460 in Narela, 446 in New Moti Bagh, 447 in Okhla Phase-2, 469 in Punjabi Bagh, 464 in RK Puram, 478 in Rohini, 433 in Siri Fort, and 482 in Wazirpur, among other locations.

Delhi Pollution: School Shut, Work From Home

With the air quality worsening further in the Delhi-NCR, schools in Delhi have been shut till November 10 and employees at the government and private schools have been asked to work from home. Delhi Education Minister Atishi said the primary schools will remain closed till November 10. She further informed that classes 6-12 may switch to online classes. Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, directives have been issued for 50 percent of government and private office staff to work from home.

Delhi Pollution: Ban on Construction Work

As an air quality crisis grips the Delhi-NCR region, the Central Government has enacted a ban on construction activities associated with linear public projects and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the capital. The measures include the final stage which is Stage IV, of the air pollution control plan.

Delhi Air Pollution: Weather Condition, Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.