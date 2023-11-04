Home

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’, LG To Urgently Meet Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi’s air quality remained in ‘severe’ category today, making it hazardous to breath. The alarming situation has prompted Delhi LG VK Saxena to call for an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Amid continuously deteriorating air quality, Delhi’s AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 413, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Noida registered an overall AQI of 392 (severe), which is slightly better than the previous day’s AQI of 494. Notably, the national capital saw a decline in its average air quality index, dropping from 392 on the previous day to 468 on Friday. This decline was attributed to unfavourable north-westerly winds that transported pollutants from stubble fires, coupled with reduced wind speeds and decreasing temperatures.

