The Centre yesterday lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in the capital city following a dip in the pollution levels.

November 7, 2022

India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Any decision on the reopening of primary schools for physical classes in Delhi will be made at the key meet called by the AAP-led government.
Delhi-NCR Pollution Updates: Delhi government will hold a meeting to discuss the possibilities of lifting curbs as the AQI in the city improved from ”severe” to ”very poor” category. The Centre yesterday lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in the capital city following a dip in the pollution levels. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting to discuss the new directions by the Centre’s air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

A decision on opening primary schools in Delhi and revoking work from home for 50% of government staff is likely to be taken in this meeting. The Centre’s air quality panel Sunday directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. The restrictions were imposed three days ago.

    Experts Feel It’s Too Soon To Lift Pollution Curbs

    Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said it could be too soon to revoke curbs as the air quality has improved a wee bit due to favourable wind speed and will go back to the ‘severe’ category in a couple of days.
    Concurring with him, environmentalist Jyoti Pande said the government has been undertaking fire-fighting measures instead of controlling emissions and the sources of pollution.

November 7, 2022

Updated Date: November 7, 2022 6:36 AM IST