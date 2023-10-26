Home

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Campaign Begins In Delhi: Here’s How It Will Fight Air Pollution

The Delhi Government will launch the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign in response to the deteriorating air quality. Environment Minister Gopal Rai will officially inaugurate the campaign today in the ITO area.

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’: Delhi To Start Anti-Pollution Campaign Today

New Delhi: With the national capital’s air quality deteriorating every day and remaining in the ‘poor category,’ the Delhi Government is set to launch its ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign. Under this initiative, drivers will be encouraged to turn off their vehicle’s engine during red lights. Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai will officially inaugurate the campaign today in the ITO area. ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ volunteers will be stationed at major traffic intersections, holding placards requesting commuters to switch off their engines during the traffic signals in order to curb pollution and save fuel.

“A meeting was held with 28 departments to implement GRAP-2 (Graded Response Action Plan) within Delhi. In addition to the 13 hotspots, eight other locations were identified where the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded 300,” Gopal Rai said.

“Nodal officers were directed to deploy special teams at these eight points to assess local sources of pollution,” he added.

Delhi Pollution: One Of Most Polluted City

It is worth noting that the national capital is among the most polluted cities in the world. As winter approaches and weather conditions change the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates. The major reason of the air pollution is also stubble burning from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana states.

Delhi Pollution: Deteriorating AQI

On Wednesday, the city witnessed an AQI ranging from “poor” to “very unhealthy.” This problem has ignited a political debate, with the Opposition blaming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi government for its alleged lack of readiness in dealing with the pollution crisis.

The entire northern region of India is currently dealing with elevated air pollution levels, a pressing issue for both the government and the public. In response, the “red light on, engine off” campaign signifies a proactive measure to tackle air quality concerns and curtail pollution levels in the national capital.

Delhi Pollution: Campaign Based On Study

The ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign was started in the year 2020. It is based on a study conducted by scientists from the Ministry of science and Technology, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and the Central Road Research Institute in 2019 in several cities.

“In Delhi, a study was conducted under a partnership of PCRA and Petroleum Conservation. Without the campaign, when a survey was conducted, only 20% of people turned off their engines at red lights. At that point, volunteers with placards started the campaign. After the campaign, when another survey was conducted, it was found that nearly 80% of people had started turning off their car engines at red lights,” Minister Rai stated.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated the campaign was a failed idea and it has no effect on curbing pollution. He said the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign has been initiated to financially aid AAP workers. “It has proved to be a failure in reducing pollution over the last few years and there is no scientific study backing its viability,” Sachdeva said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.