New Delhi: With an aim to keep the pollution level under control in the National Capital, Delhi government on Monday decided to ban the construction and demolition activities in the city till further order. Rai on Monday chaired a review meeting with officials of concerned departments as air quality in the city remained in the "very poor" category.

To recall, the Delhi government had earlier reimposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court order in this regard. The restrictions on entry of trucks will also continue till December 7, Rai said.

However, trucks delivering essential goods will remain exempt from this no-entry directive. CNG, electric trucks will also be allowed to enter the national capital, the Delhi Environment Minister said.

“Experts have said low temperature and low wind speed have led to stagnant conditions and that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain very poor in coming days. The situation can improve if it rains, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department,” Rai said.

“Considering the situation, we have decided to extend the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi till further orders. Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed,” he added.