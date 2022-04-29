New Delhi: A day after the Delhi government flagged the issue of a deepening power crisis amid coal shortage that could lead to power cuts in Metro trains and hospitals, the city’s Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said at several power plants, stocks were left for less than a day against the 21-day backup. He urged the Centre to ensure the availability of coal by getting the train racks repaired for smoother and timely transportation of coal to the power generating plants, and said that the power plants in Delhi cannot function with the coal backup of one day.Also Read - Amid India's Power Crisis, 657 Trains Cancelled For Priority Movement Of Coal Carriages

"In normal circumstances, (for smooth supply of energy) coal should be available with the power generating plants as a backup for 21 days. However, today there are many plants in the country that do not have a backup of coal even for a day," Jain said addressing a press conference. Adding further, he said that the current peak for power demand in Delhi is 6,000 MW.

Delhi Coal Crisis: 10-Point Cheatsheet to the story