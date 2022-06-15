New Delhi: Several areas of the national capital witnessed power outages for hours from late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, leaving residents sleepless in Delhi’s sweltering heat. Residents in parts of the city were forced to bear the heat with unresponsive helplines and the blackouts.Also Read - Lingering Power Outage In Several Parts In Delhi; Chattarpur Among The Areas Hit

People using social media also took to Twitter to report outages in several areas including south and west Delhi for hours. Similar blackouts have been reported from East Delhi too. Areas that witnessed the power blackout are — New Friends Colony, Saket, Chattarpur, Tilak Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Mahavir Enclave, Uttam Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar and many others.

Power cuts were also reported on Monday (June 13). Hundreds of complaints were filed with the BSES due to the massive power cut as Twitterati flooded the social media platform with angry tweets tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BSES Delhi and other AAP ministers.

No electricity in Bharat Nagar New Friends Colony south Delhi since 4 am and almost Entire night electricity was Gull. @bsesdelhi @LtGovDelhi @MCD_Delhi @ArvindKejriwal free light has come to this extent,never happened in last 15 years.Huge disappointment @AAPDelhi @BJP4Delhi — hariom sharan sharma (@hariomsharma87) June 15, 2022

What is up with the electricity supply in Saket Division? I live in Chattarpur and have complained multiple times regarding the power cut!! No electricity since 12 Noon toda until now! It’s been almost 6 hours!! @bsesdelhi @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty @msisodia — Manya Tripathi (@tripathimanya_) June 14, 2022

Looks like entire east delhi is suffering a massive power cut. Shame on Delhi’s CM @ArvindKejriwal — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) June 12, 2022

@bsesdelhi is this Delhi,we are living in that,,2 hours power cut and they said we'll provide you 24 hour power supply, disgusting — ashnitintyagi (@ashnitintyagi) June 14, 2022

@bsesdelhi there's no electricity in ram nagar shahdara delhi-110032 kindly solve the issue as soon as possible this is now becoming a routine power cut almost every day resolve this — Gagan Deep Bhaskar (@GaganDeepBhask1) June 14, 2022

Unscheduled 6 to 8 hours (2-4 hrs in night) power cut daily in Rajpur Khurd Extn for last 1 month. Is this Delhi? @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia please look into and order @bsesdelhi to restore electricity supply in this area — Ravinder Bagry (@BagryRavinder) June 14, 2022

@bsesdelhi your services are becoming unpleasant and it is making lives of people in Delhi worse.

We need electricity back without a power cut. @ArvindKejriwal what’s happening to your Delhi? — Brainstorming Feral (@Emceeferal) June 14, 2022

Delhi has been witnessing a severe heatwave over the past few days, however, on Tuesday, a cloud cover cocooned Delhi, causing the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s base station, to drop below 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Consecutive western disturbances and lower level easterlies predicted in the coming days are likely to keep the heat at bay. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days. The mercury is predicted to drop to 35 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, the capital has not recorded any rainfall. Usually, it receives 13.8 mm of rainfall in the first 13 days of the month. The capital has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 26 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to IMD data.