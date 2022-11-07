Delhi Primary Schools To Reopen For Physical Classes From November 9. Check Details Here

Delhi Primary Schools will reopen for physical classes from November 9, the AAP-led government said in an announcement.

Delhi schools reopening: Delhi Primary Schools will reopen for physical classes from November 9 as the air quality in the capital city slightly improved. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced the decision for reopening of Delhi’s primary schools a day after Centre revoked the stage 4 measures of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi Primary Schools To Reopen From Nov 9

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had chaired a high-level meet today to discuss the new directions by the Centre’s air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of GRAP. Following the meet, Gopal Rai announced that primary schools, which were earlier ordered shut due to severe air pollution, will reopen for physical classes from November 9 (Tuesday). This means all classes in Delhi’s primary schools will be held in offline mode from the designated date.

“The pollution level has shown improvement since last 2 days. The average pollution AQI was measured at 350 on Sunday and Monday. There has been a reduction in incidents of stubble burning and the wind direction has changed,” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement.

Work From Home Order Revoked For Delhi Govt Employees

As the air quality in the capital city improved from ‘severe’ category to ‘very poor’, the AAP government revoked the work from home order for the Delhi government employees. Delhi minister Gopal Rai said government offices will function with full capacity.