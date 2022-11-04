Delhi Primary Schools To Remain Closed Till November 8 As Air Quality Worsens

After the press conference by Kejriwal, the government has issued an order stating rules as the schools remain shut in the capital

Delhi Schools to Remain Shut: All primary schools in Delhi shall remain closed till November 8 in the wake of worsening air pollution in the capital. Earlier in the day, chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced closure of scholls in the national capital from tomorrow onwards.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has plummeted to 450 falling under sever category.

All primary classes in Delhi will be closed till November 8 (Tuesday)

No school shall conduct outdoor assembly and play activities till the given date.

All the activities for the students should be conducted indoors and they shall encouraged to wear masks.