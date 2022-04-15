New Delhi: Taking cognisance of parents’ protests against hike in fees by some Delhi-based private schools, Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that action will be taken against private schools who increase fees without government’s permission. Sisodia said ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in 2015, it did not allow private schools to increase fees.Also Read - Is India On The Verge Of Fourth COVID Wave? Delhi, Mumbai, Noida And Gurugram Record Spike In Cases

He said that in 2016-17, when schools asked to increase fees, the government said that they will first check their bank accounts. "We conducted an audit of schools. Those schools which had money in their accounts or FDs, we didn't allow them to increase fees," Sisodia said. He said even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government did not permit the schools to increase fees.

"Now after checking accounts of some schools, we have understood that they don't have money. So, we have allowed very few schools to increase fees in a limited way… by 2% in some and 3% in others. Apart from this, if any school is increasing fees according to their wishes and if we get complaints from parents, we will conduct an inquiry and an audit. Action will be taken against them," the Minister added.

Let us remind you that the Delhi Parents Association have been staging protests against an “arbitrary fee hike”, with Delhi units of the Congress and BJP demanding the AAP government’s intervention in the issue. The parents’ association on Tuesday said it would continue to protest all over Delhi till “the illegal and arbitrary fees collected from them are refunded”. Several parents have been alleging that a majority of schools have increased transportation fees by up to 30 per cent citing price hikes in diesel and petrol.