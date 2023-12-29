Home

Delhi ‘Rages’ Ahead Of New Year’s Eve: Cabbie Stabbed To Death, Man Thrashed By Mob In Separate Instances Of Road Rage

A cab driver was stabbed to death and a man was beaten up by a group of men in separate incidents of road rage in Delhi on Friday.

Delhi Road Rage: A cab driver was allegedly stabbed to death while a 28-year-old was beaten up by a group of people in separate instances of road rage in the national capital on Friday. According to the police, a cab driver was allegedly stabbed to death by three people, including a minor, after he did not give them way to pass in a traffic jam in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

Giving details, an official said the victim, identified as 34-year-old Manoj Kumar, who worked as a cab driver for a Gurugram-based BPO was stabbed to death by the trio in Mehrauli area.

“On Thursday evening, Kumar picked up five BPO employees from the Malviya Nagar area and then one from Mehrauli. Later, the cab got stuck in a traffic jam in Mehrauli. Around 8:40 pm, three boys on a scooter came from behind and started honking at Kumar, asking for space to move ahead. The cab driver was unable to make way for them as there was no room,” a senior officer said.

“Soon, a verbal spat ensued between the two sides. One of the scooter riders stabbed Kumar in the chest with a knife before fleeing from the spot with his accomplices,” he said, adding that all three accused have been identified and the minor has been apprehended.

Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

A case of murder has been registered in the matter, they said.

“The minor has been apprehended. The remaining accused have been identified and will be arrested soon,” said the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Man thrashed by mob near Sultanpur Metro station

In a similar incident, a a 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten up and injured by a group of men after his car hit their vehicle near the Sultanpur Metro Station in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media, purportedly showing a man, identified as Sachin Lohiya, sitting in his car and being thrashed by a group of men.

In the video, one of the accused is seen wearing a khaki jacket carrying the logo of a police force.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary, two of the accused, identified as Vikrant, 25, and Prabhat Sharma, 29, both working in a real estate office, have been apprehended.

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused, the officer said.

According to the police, Lohiya’s family alleged that the accused were carrying a firearm. The victim was rushed to a hospital and his condition is stable, police said, adding that his statement will be recorded and legal action will be initiated accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies)

