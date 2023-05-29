Home

Rain, Dust Storms Predicted In Delhi Today: 5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Stepping Out Of Home

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain and dust storms alert in Delhi-NCR region for today.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to settle at around 35 and 23 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

New Delhi: Delhi will get relief from the heatwave conditions as a rain alert has been issued for Monday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has also predicted dust storms in the Delhi-NCR region during the day.

“Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh (Haryana) during next 2 hours,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies on Monday with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with a speed ranging between 30 and 40 kmph towards the evening and night at a few places.

This comes a day after the maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, the IMD said. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 55 per cent and 91 per cent, it added.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to settle at around 35 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD officials said.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday shared the latest satellite and Radar images which shows the possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms over some parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.

“Latest satellite and Radar images shows the possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds/Squall activity over some parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region and adjoining Madhya Pradesh,” IMD tweeted.

Rain, Dust Storms Predicted In Delhi: 5 Safety Precautions To Take

Do not put the air conditioning in your car directly on to your face. If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching a roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible. Carry protected gear like masks and goggles during the dust storm conditions. Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said. Be aware of streams, drainage channels, canyons, and other areas known to flood suddenly. Flash floods can occur in these areas with or without such typical warnings as rain clouds or heavy rain

