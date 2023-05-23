Home

Delhi To Get Respite From Heatwave As Rainfall Predicted From THIS Date

Good news for Delhi residents as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall from Wednesday (May 24) onwards that is likely to bring relief to the heatwace conditions in the city.

A fresh western disturbance could bring relief from the hot weather conditions from May 24 in Delhi with light rain. (Photo: AFP)

Delhi rain alert: A brutal heatwave brought extreme temperatures in Delhi where maximum temperature in some areas touched 46 degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave warning in Delhi as the maximum temperature breached the 45-degrees-Celsius mark in parts of Delhi with Najafgarh recording the highest at 46.3 degrees Celsius. However, the city residents are likely to get respite from the sweltering conditions from May 24 as light rain and cloudy weather are expected for three to four days.

Heatwave warning, rain alert in Delhi

Good news for Delhi residents as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall from Wednesday (May 24) onwards to bring some relief to the heatwave conditions in the city.

Officials said a fresh western disturbance could bring relief from the hot weather conditions from May 24 with light rain and cloudy weather expected for three to four days.

The IMD said a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region is predicted to bring rain, hailstorm and gusty winds in the northwestern plains starting Wednesday. As a result, the maximum temperature will drop to 36 degrees Celsius by Thursday, it said.

A blistering heatwave swept parts of Delhi with maximum temperatures breaching the 46-degree mark on Monday, straining power grids and posing challenges to outdoor labourers, homeless people and animals.

The sweltering conditions saw the peak power demand in Delhi soar to 6,532 MW around 3:30 pm, the highest so far this season, officials said.

Delhi’s primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius — four notches above normal and the maximum so far this year.

The mercury soared to 46.2 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the capital. Narela (45.3 degrees Celsius), Pitampura (45.8 degrees Celsius) and Pusa (45.8 degrees Celsius) also recorded heatwave conditions.

