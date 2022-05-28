New Delhi: Delhi-NCR residents may get more respite from the sweltering heat as light rainfall has been predicted in the region for the next two days. Partly cloudy sky, thunderstorms and light showers are expected over Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram regions in the next two days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said on Saturday.Also Read - Delhi Brings Another Spell Of Big Rain Relief; IMD Says No Heatwave This Week; Monday Was Coolest Day In 72 Days

The weather department also said that heatwave conditions are unlikely for the next five days in the Delhi-NCR region. Last week, Delhi-NCR residents heaved a sign of relief as light rainfall brought down the extreme heatwave conditions in the state. However, the temperatures again rose over 40 degree Celsius on Delhi-NCR for the past two days.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, almost a notch higher than what was recorded a day ago. On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm was 199, which is in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

When will monsoon arrive?

The plains of northwest India and large parts of central India are set to witness a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The southern peninsular region is already in the countdown mode to welcome the southwest monsoon while east and NE India too are witnessing rainfall.

Under the influence of westerly winds from Arabian Sea over the south peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep Islands and isolated rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe till June 1 and over Lakshadweep on May 30. The IMD warned that squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next five days, over southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area along and off south Kerala coast and Comorin area on May 29 and 30 and over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining north Gujarat coast on May 28 and 29. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Under the influence of a trough in westerlies and southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next five days.