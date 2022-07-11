New Delhi: Rains lashed Delhi on Monday afternoon bringing much needed relief from the muggy weather conditions that had been prevailing over the last few days. Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent. However, the sky became overcast in the afternoon and rains descended from the dark clouds giving some respite to the residents. The weather department had earlier predicted rain/thundershowers for the national capital on Sunday, but that did not happen.Also Read - Don't Have Valid PUC Certificates in Delhi? Get Ready To Shell Out This Much Amount

The monsoon embraced Delhi in an impressive manner on June 30 but rains had repeatedly given the capital a miss since then. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, had recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last 10 days. It had gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 126.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1. Also Read - Delhi: Control Room Set Up To Monitor Single-Use Plastic Ban; Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Violation Monday

#WATCH | Delhi gets relief from heat & humidity as rain lashes the national capital. Visuals from Windsor Place pic.twitter.com/vK8BBeJixa — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Delhi rains: 5 more points to know

While just 2 mm of rainfall occurred in the next three days (July 1-July 3), the Met office on July 4 issued a yellow alert for July 5 and an orange alert for July 6, which was later shifted to July 7.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), of Skymet Weather had on Sunday said that Delhi would not get any rain on Monday and Tuesday. The weather department has been receiving flak for not getting rain forecasts for Delhi correct.

The minimum temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “satisfactory” category as the air quality index (AQI) read 80 at 2.45 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

(With inputs from ANI)