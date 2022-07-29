Delhi Rains Latest Update: Maximum temperature came down two notches below the normal to settle at 32.2 degrees Celsius as several parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Friday. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city will witness more rainfall on Saturday as well.Also Read - Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These 20 States Till July 27. Check Deets Here

Lodhi Road, Jafarpur, Ridge, Ayanagar, Palam, Pitampura, and Jafarpur were among areas that reported light rainfall from the daytime till late evening.

In the meantime, the traffic police issued an advisory and alerted commuters about possible road congestions due to waterlogging, advising them to avoid certain stretches.

“Movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging. Commuters coming from shooting Range side may take left turn from Lal Kuan Red Light and commuters coming from Badarpur side may take Mathura Road to reach their destination,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

“Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it added.

The IMD in a statement said Pitampura observatory received 11 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday while the Lodhi Road observatory received 15.1 mm of rainfall in the same period.

At Pusa, 4 mm of rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday while it was 2 mm at Aayanagar in the same time period.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 74 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with rain and thundershowers for Saturday. “The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the IMD said.

The weather office had earlier said the monsoon trough is likely to “continue to shift gradually northwards” and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.’

(With inputs from PTI)