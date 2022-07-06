Delhi Weather Latest Update: Even as the city witnessed a warm and humid say, the IMD on Wednesday night predicted cloudy sky, light rain, thundershower likely for the national capital on Thursday. The city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Next 2 Days; Waterlogging, Traffic Jams in Many Areas

"There will be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers at isolated places. The city's maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told PTI.

The minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the weather office said. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 52 per cent, it added.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city had settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

However, the IMD official said no colour-coded alert has been issued for rain on Thursday. The weather office had earlier issued an “orange” alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — “green” (no action needed), “yellow” (watch and stay updated), “orange” (be prepared) and “red” (take action).

The city’s air quality index (AQI) was ‘moderate’ (105) around 8.05 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from PTI)