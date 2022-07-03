Delhi Rains Live: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon, culminating to traffic disruption and water-logging in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thundershowers at isolated places towards the evening in the city.Also Read - Weather Alert! Gurugram to Issue Advance Work From Home Advisories This Monsoon. Deets Inside

On Thursday, the national capital received heavy rain as well causing traffic jams and water logging in many parts of the city. The heavy downpour on Thursday brought respite from scorching heat by bringing the temperature in the national capital to 27.6 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall. Visuals from Mandi House. pic.twitter.com/CG7gJf6JvH — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

