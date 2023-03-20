Home

Embrace For More Rain In Delhi Today; IMD Issues Orange Alert

It is going to be a rainy Monday in Delhi as the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for the capital city.

More rain is on the cards for Delhi today as per the prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Delhi has recently been enjoying a pleasant weather with bouts of rain before the summer heatwave kicks in. More rain is on the cards for Delhi today as per the prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Sunday, rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, which brought some respite from the warm weather.

The weather department issued an orange alert for Delhi on Monday as the capital city is likely to witness rainfall throughout the day. A generally cloudy sky has been predicted for Delhi today.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Top Points

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, hailstorms and light rain with winds gusting up to 30-40 Kmph at isolated places in Delhi. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD said “light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi (Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Sohana (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana”, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said, “An active western disturbance over northwest India is causing rain in the region and hailstorms in some areas”.

Another western disturbance have started affecting the region from Sunday. Cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will continue over northwest India till March 21, he said.

“The precipitation activity is predicted to peak on March 20. The wet spell will keep the mercury in check. Hailstorm is predicted in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Monday,” Srivastava told news agency PTI.

Rain in Delhi helped bring down the maximum temperature in the city three notches below the season’s average to 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The minimum temperature settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, they said.

Hailstorms were reported at various parts of the national capital including Palam, Chilpighat and Ayanagar, the IMD said. The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 66 per cent, a senior IMD official said.

Strong winds and hail storms might damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops. Hail can also injure people and cattle in open places while strong winds can damage vulnerable structures and ‘kutcha’ houses, walls and huts, the IMD warned.

The weather department has advised people to stay indoors and not take shelter under trees, lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls. It has also urged people to keep away from water bodies.

