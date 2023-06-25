Home

Heavy Rain In Delhi Today As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Waterlogging Reported In Several Areas

Parts of Delhi witnessed lighting and thunderstorm along with rain as the weather department predicted more rainfall during the day.

The IMD said monsoon is likely to cover both Delhi and Mumbai around the same time within the next two days. (Photo: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to heavy to moderate rainfall on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert. Parts of Delhi also witnessed lighting and thunderstorm along with rain as a sudden drop in temperature was recorded. The weather department predicted more rainfall during the day.

The NCR (National Capital Region) like Nodia, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorm in parts of the national capital. Visuals from Rafi Marg pic.twitter.com/T5MyVeBj0Z — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

Earlier, the IMD said monsoon is likely to cover both Delhi and Mumbai around the same time within the next two days. The monsoon, which had a slow start, has now made swift progress, covering numerous regions including some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Haryana, according to an IMD official.

Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11, and the national capital by June 27. Although the monsoon has covered a significant portion of north India, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and a large part of Jammu and Kashmir, on schedule or slightly ahead, it is currently running 10-12 days behind schedule for a considerable part of central India, where a significant number of farmers heavily rely on it.

D S Pai, a senior scientist at the IMD, explained that Cyclone Biparjoy had impacted the monsoon’s progress over southern India and the adjoining western and central parts of the country. He said, “Since the system absorbed most of the moisture, the monsoon’s progress along the west coast was slow.”

However, the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon, responsible for bringing rains to northeast and east India, remained stronger between June 11 and June 23. Pai attributed this to a low-pressure system that formed over the Bay of Bengal in mid-June and the remnants of cyclone Biparjoy, which aided the monsoon’s advancement over east India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.