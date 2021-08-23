New Delhi: With the national capital witnessing a continuous downpour with brief intervals over the last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi has received a surplus of 21 per cent rainfall so far this monsoon. Between June 1 and August 22, the city has recorded 511.1 mm of rainfall compared to a normal average of 422.8 mm.Also Read - Video: Portion of IFFCO Chowk Flyover in Gurugram Collapses

The IMD data suggested that New Delhi and North Delhi have witnessed large excess rainfall, which is more than 60 per cent above the long period average. Central Delhi, Northwest Delhi, and Southwest Delhi have recorded excess rainfall — around 20 per cent to 59 per cent above the long period average. Northeast Delhi has registered a deficit, with rainfall being 50 per cent below average.

Till Saturday, Delhi had recorded 138.8 mm rainfall, the highest single day downpour for August in 14 years and the ninth highest since 1961, according to the IMD.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature at 26 degree Celsius on Monday and as per the IMD the maximum temperature is likely to be 35 degree Celsius.

The IMD has predicted cloudy sky and light rainfall with thunderstorms on Monday. From August 24 to 25, Delhi may witness strong surface winds with around 30 kmph speed of wind during the day, the MeT department said.

The current rainfall activity over plains of northwest and central India is set to continue till Monday and reduce thereafter.

