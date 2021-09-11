New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Services on Saturday rescued 40 passengers, including women and children, from a private bus, which was trapped at a waterlogged underpass here following heavy rains on Saturday morning, reported news agency PTI. The bus was going to Mathura and got stuck at the underpass of Palam flyover, officials said. The DFS received a call seeking assistance at 11.30 am after which two fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.Also Read - Delhi Rains Lead to Waterlogging Woes, Traffic Hit in Gurugram, Noida | Full List of Roads to Avoid

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said, “A bus with passengers onboard got trapped at an underpass of the Palam flyover due to waterlogging. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and all the passengers were rescued safely.” Also Read - Record Rains Lead to Waterlogging at IGI Airport, Many Parts of Delhi-NCR. See Pics, Videos

#BreakingNews – #VIDEO: A bus with passengers trapped in water logging at 11.30 am in Palam flyover, towards Airport road, underpass. Two fire tenders were rushed to the site, all passengers rescued safely. #DelhiRains #ArvindKejriwal #sakinaka pic.twitter.com/5wjQeeTmgU — Krrish Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@EimKrrish) September 11, 2021

Waterlogging in maximum areas

Heavy rains lashed the national capital Saturday morning, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged. According to civic agencies, several areas in the city, including Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari, witnessed waterlogging.

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media. The Delhi Traffic Police also posted tweets informing people about the stretches where they are expected to witness waterlogging.

(Based on PTI inputs)