Delhi Rains: Owing to the bad weather, several flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were affected on Monday morning. In a statement, the Delhi airport said, “Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.”Also Read - Delhi-NCR Wake up to Pleasant Morning: Strong winds, Rains Bring Much-needed Relief From Heatwave; Flights, Metros Hit | LIVE

On Friday, at least 11 flights, including an international flight were diverted due to heavy rains and thunderstorms in the national capital. While 2 Vistara flights and an Indigo plane were diverted to Lucknow airport, 7 flights were diverted to Jaipur. These seven flights included: Two Air Asia flights – one from Pune and one from Ranchi, Air India’s two flights as well as a Go First flight and an Indigo plane from Ranchi. Also Read - Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Parts of Rajasthan: MeT Dept

Notably, Delhi-NCR woke up to a pleasant rainy morning today—a gratifying sight that brought respite from the blisteringly hot days. Waterlogging and traffic congestion are expected in many areas of Delhi-NCR as trees were uprooted in some regions due to the impact of strong winds. Also Read - Rain, Thunderstorm in Parts of Delhi-NCR Bring Much-Needed Respite From Scorching Heat | Videos

Delhi Rains: Check out some of the pictures and videos below:-

#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Amid strong winds and rain, uprooted trees block roads in parts of Delhi. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/6sVQ8zJItU — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

#WATCH | Strong winds and rain lash parts of National Capital. Early morning visuals from Janpath. pic.twitter.com/8shwyQVGBq — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

The weather departmenr had also issued a yellow alert — ‘watch’ the weather and calls for administrators to ‘be updated’ — for May 23 and May 24. Partly cloudy sky and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD.