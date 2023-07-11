Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Rains Bring Back Memories Of 1978 Tragedy: A Walk To Remember

Delhi Rains Bring Back Memories Of 1978 Tragedy: A Walk To Remember

Unstoppable and continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past three days has brought the capital city to its knees. Visuals of the intense situation in Delhi as heavy waterlogging was reported in several areas reminded us of the 1978 floods.

Traffic remain suspended at Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi due to waterlogging. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Over 44 years ago, the monsoon rains and Yamuna conspired to unleash its wrath in Delhi. Sections of Delhi including posh colonies wore a dismal look in September 1978 as flood fury spewed destruction and death. Thousands of people were uprooted from their homes while they stared at the tragic loss as floodwaters massacred their homes and belongings. Several small colonies and localities that have mushroomed around the capital city were inundated in the flood as the water level of the Yamuna river breached the danger level.

Trending Now

Remembering 1978 Delhi Floods

Those residing in prominent south Delhi areas including New Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh, Okhla, and Jamia Milia were forced to move to safer areas. Filth and stench had also blanketed several localities as drain water effortlessly mixed with the floodwaters. The Jehangiri slum area was the worst affected as many lost their lives. Tragic scenes showed people being swept away in the flood like cut-out paper boats.

You may like to read

The Wazirabad bridge that connects Okhla to east Delhi had to be closed for traffic. There was water everywhere – from north to south and east to west. Just 10 KM away from the Parliament House, floodwaters rose to at least waist-level. The sanctum sanctorum of democracy was, however, spared by the flood fury even though experts back then had predicted it would bear the brunt of angry monsoon rains. It was unusual for Delhi, which battles menacing heatwaves and dry air during summer, to bear the brunt of heavy rain-induced floods at the end of the monsoon season in September.

The grim situation was caused mainly due to the 7 lakh cusecs of water that were released into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage and the level of water in the river was 204.79 metres.

The Present Delhi

Unstoppable and continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past three days has brought the capital city to its knees. Visuals of the intense situation in Delhi as heavy waterlogging was reported in several areas reminded us of the 1978 floods. A video from Delhi’s Sri Niwaspuri showed harsh floodwaters receding into the locality as homes were inundated. So far, at least six people have died in Delhi due to rain-related incidents.

The Yamuna water level breached the danger level mark as people living in the low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps. On Monday, Delhi minister Atishi was seen taking a boat ride on the Yamuna to take stock of the situation. Schools and colleges were shut while commuters were urged to plan their daily travel accordingly.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the drainage system of the national capital was not ready to handle the record-breaking rainfall. However, CM Kejriwal assured that the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES