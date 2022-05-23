New Delhi: Flyers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport had to face a harrowing time as more than 100 flights were delayed on Monday morning owing to the heavy rains and thunderstorms in the city. If reports are to be believed, nearly 140 flights have been delayed— 90 at the departure terminal and 44 at arrivals. Furthermore, airport sources asserted that operations of 20 flights have been impacted by more than an hour. On the other hand, the capital city also faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams due to the torrential downpour since morning. Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. Several trees were uprooted during the storm.Also Read - Delhi Rains Affect Flight Departures, Arrivals at IGI Airport, Traffic Snarls Likely. Deets Inside

4 International, 16 Domestic Flights Delayed

Speaking to MoneyControl, an official aware of the development said that 4 international and 16 domestic have been delayed for more than an hour. Besides, several flights have been diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Amritsar due to bad weather in Delhi.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the Delhi airport said in a tweet as waterlogging scenes were also reported at the runway of the airport.

Airlines Issue Advisories

Meanwhile, several airlines such as SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara have issued advisories asking flyers to check their flight status before heading to airport to avoid any inconvenience.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via bit.ly/2tG9xBx,” budget carrier SpiceJet tweeted.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 23, 2022

Indigo also issued an advisory and said, “It’s pouring in Delhi. Flight departures and arrivals are getting impacted. Keep enough travel time in hand while traveling to the airport. To check your flight status https://bit.ly/2ThVfU6. For assistance DM us on Twitter/Facebook.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital, predicting light rains accompanied by squall at the speed of 50-60 kmph under the influence of a western disturbance.

List of Areas Expected to Receive Rains Today

Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur,Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh.

Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut (U.P.).