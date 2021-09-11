New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday witnessed record rainfall in 46 years. As per the updates from the IMD, the monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, almost double the precipitation recorded last year.Also Read - Delhi Rains Lead to Waterlogging Woes, Traffic Hit in Gurugram, Noida | Full List of Roads to Avoid

Usually, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts, and September 11, the city normally gets 590.2 mm of rainfall. The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25.

In the wake of the heavy downpour, several roads across the national capital were waterlogged and children were seen playing and swimming on the road. A similar situation was witnessed near MCD Civic Centre where children were swimming on heavily waterlogged roads. Here's the video:

#WATCH | Children swim amid heavily waterlogged roads following continuous rains in the National Capital; visuals from near MCD Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/N5E3fjFNGz — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Earlier in the day, the IMD said the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the 1975 monsoon season. This year, the precipitation has already hit the 1,100-mm mark and the season has not ended yet, the IMD added.

It must be noted that in 2003, the national capital had received 1,050 mm of rainfall. Delhi gauged 636 mm, 544 mm, 876 mm, 370.8 mm and 505.5 mm during the monsoon season in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively.

It recorded 524.7 mm rainfall in 2016; 641.3 mm in 2017; 762.6 mm in 2018; 404.3 mm in 2019 and 576.5 mm in 2020, according to IMD data.

The IMD said that the September rainfall this year has been in marked contrast to the last year, when the city got a meagre 20.9 mm precipitation in the month against the normal of 129.8 mm.