5 Reasons Why Delhi Remains Flooded

Several roads in Delhi have turned into rivers and entire localities are submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall pounded the capital city.

At least 15 people have died in the rain-related incidents in Delhi as the administration imposed Section 144 in several affected areas. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi rains update: Monsoon rains with heavy intensity pounded Delhi for the last couple of days, turning roads into rivers and submerging entire localities. The flood-like situation is likely to persist in the next few days as one of the heaviest and continuous rainfall struck the capital city. At least 15 people have died in the rain-related incidents in Delhi as the administration imposed Section 144 in severely affected areas.

Several key areas like the Delhi Secretariat housing offices of Chief Minister Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, and Civil Lines remain flooded on Thursday. The road from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat was also flooded. Officials said the Ring Road stretch between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic movement. Delhi Metro services have also been affected as floodwater spread in the Yamuna Bank Metro station.

5 reasons by Delhi remains flooded

1. Yamuna’s water level

The water level in Yamuna has breached the danger level mark, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an “extreme situation”.

2. Continuous heavy rainfall

The constant heavy rainfall in a short duration have caused several areas in Delhi to remain inundated. “The same amount of water falling over a longer period of time would not lead to such a situation as it allows time for the water to pass through. Even a lesser amount of precipitation can result in a higher level downstream if it falls in a shorter period of time,” Manu Bhatnagar, Principal Director of the Natural Heritage Division at the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said as per a NDTV report.

3. Hathnikund barrage

The Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continued to release water into Yamuna, leading to the rising water level of the river. The water released from the Hathnikund barrage took less time to reach Delhi compared to previous years. “We noticed that the water released from the Hathnikund barrage took less time to reach Delhi compared to previous years. The main reason could be encroachment and siltation. Earlier, the water would have had more space to flow. Now, it passes through a constricted cross-section,” a CWC official was quoted as saying in a report by Hindustan Times.

4. Encroachment situation

Another reason for the flood-like situation in Delhi is due to the encroachments of the floodplain which leaves little room for water to pass. “The main reason could be encroachment and siltation. Earlier, the water would have had more space to flow. Now, it passes through a constricted cross-section,” a CWC official said.

5. Slit accumulation

The sewage flowing in storm drains and slit accumulation is another reason for the heavily waterlogged areas in Delhi. “More than 20 bridges within the 22-kilometre river stretch from Wazirabad to Okhla obstruct the flow, leading to the deposition of silt in the riverbed and the formation of numerous mid-stream sandbars,” an official said.

