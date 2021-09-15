New Delhi: After having already experienced a copious amount of rain this month, Delhiites are likely to witness more incessant rains and traffic snarls as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another spell of light to moderate precipitation starting Wednesday night. An orange alert has been issued for moderate rain in Delhi on Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places.Also Read - Delhi Rains: 40 Passengers Rescued From Bus Trapped at Waterlogged Palam Underpass

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Also Read - Delhi Rains Highlights: Heavy Rainfall to Continue Till Sunday Morning, Predicts IMD

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Strong winds are predicted to sweep the city during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, a MeT forecast said. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Waterlogging at Ring Road, Several Other Parts, Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Light rain is likely at night. Moderate rain is predicted over the next two days, which means Delhi is likely to witness another record for monsoon precipitation, an IMD official said.

The capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years and almost double the precipitation gauged last year.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon starts, and September 14, the city normally gets 607.7 mm of rainfall.

The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till Tuesday, the highest in September in 77 years.

