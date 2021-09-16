New Delhi: Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash Delhi today, according to the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met department has issued an orange alert warning of moderate to heavy rain in the national capital on Thursday.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Railways Issued 7.4 lakh Passes to Passengers to Travel in a Month

Parts of Delhi-NCR are very likely to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, the IMD forecast said.



Earlier on September 11, senior scientist, RK Jenamani said that the national capital will receive a fresh bout of rain from September 17.

The senior scientist had informed that Delhi has received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year in 121 years.

Several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday. Heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi.