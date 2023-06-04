Home

Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain And Thunderstorm; IMD Predicts Rainfall In UP And Rajasthan Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rain during the day in the Delhi-NCR region as the weather is likely to remain pleasant.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the IMD said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday woke up to the light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms as the temperature dropped, bringing respite from the heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rain during the day in the Delhi-NCR region as the weather is likely to remain pleasant.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city’s minimum temperature settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the weather department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 67 per cent and 38 per cent. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 124 at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi-NCR today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida,” the IMD said on Sunday.

IMD predicts rainfall in UP, Rajasthan

As per the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu.

“Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) will also expect rainfall during the next two hours,” the IMD said.

